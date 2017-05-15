Tiny Crushing On Denzel Washington? She’s Looking For A Sexy, Older ‘Class Act’ In Next BF

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

After kicking T.I. to the curb, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is thinking about finding herself a brand new leading man. Yet, she’s sick of the scrubs auditioning for the role, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she wants to cast a sexy hunk like Denzel Washington!

Hey, if you’re back on the dating scene for the first time in years, why not aim for the best? Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is not going to settle for just any man when it comes to her next romance. With her soon-to-be ex, T.I., 36, in her rearview, Tiny’s thinking about who’d she’d want to date next and, from what sources EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife.com, she’s into a stud who’s smooth, sophisticated and (possibly) a two-time Academy Award winner.

“Her celeb crush is Denzel Washington,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Tiny thinks he’s the finest of the fine. She thinks Denzel is a real class act, and super easy on the eyes.” Well, you can certainly say that again. The man PEOPLE magazine named “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1996 has only gotten better with each passing year. Though, while Tiny’s crushing hard on the 62-year-old star of Training Day, don’t expect him try to slide into her DMs. Denzel has been strictly devoted to his wife, Pauletta Pearson, 66, ever since they tied the knot in 1983.

Still, a single girl can dream, can’t she? Besides, if Pauletta can get herself a guy like Denzel, what can’t Tiny land someone like him for herself? After all, she has plenty of guys flirting with her after she debuted her smoking hot revenge body. But these boys better have their act together before they try to get her attention. “When she is ready to date again,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “Tiny is looking for a guy like Denzel: older, established in his career, and most importantly, no drama. She’s had enough drama to last her a lifetime at this point.”

However, drama makes for good television and with her divorce practically cancelling T.I & Tiny: The Family Hustle, Tameka’s looking not just for a new romance, but also for a new job. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Brandi Boyd, 32, posted an Instagram pic with her and Tiny on May 12. The pic led many fans to eagerly speculate that she and Tiny were working on their own spin-off reality show. Huh. Could Tiny’s search for her own Denzel be the plot of this possible new program?

Do you think Tiny should try finding herself a man like Denzel, HollywoodLifers? Or are you secretly (or not so secretly) wishing she and T.I. would reconcile and get back together?

