‘The Voice’ Live Blog: 8 Semifinalists Perform Live For Just 4 Final Spots

It’s the biggest week of competition yet on season 12 of ‘The Voice’! On the May 15 Semifinals episode, the remaining eight artists take the stage TWICE to perform for America’s votes, and with only four spots in the Finals, four contestants are at risk of going home. Follow along in our live blog here!

The first artist to perform is Hunter Plake from Gwen Stefani’s team. He sings “With Or Without You” by U2, giving him the opportunity to really show off his vocals and ability to put emotion into the song. As always, his performance is incredible. Next, Chris Blue and Vanessa Ferguson team up for a duet of their coach, Alicia Keys’, hit “I Ain’t Got You,” and it’s totally perfection. Unsurprisingly, they get Alicia’s seal of approval — she’s absolutely glowing after watching the performance!

Up next, Blake Shelton’s contestant, TSoul, sings “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin, which allows him to flaunt his soulful and powerful voice. Plus, TSoul has a personal connection to the song, which helps bring the performance to life. He’s followed by Gwen’s teenage singer, Brennley Brown, who changes things up this week with a much more upbeat song, “Suds In The Bucket” by Sara Evans. Taking a different route doesn’t hurt her, though — her performance is just as amazing as ever.

Hunter and Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake) join forces for a duet of James Bay’s “Let It Go” next, and their different voices blend together perfectly for a terrific rendition of the track. Next, Lauren Duski, from Team Blake, sings “Ghost In The House” by Shenandoah. As usual, Lauren uses her incredible talent to really sell a story with her performance, and she sounds damn good, too.

Following Lauren, Adam Levine’s one remaining artist, Jesse Larson, teams up with TSoul for a duet of Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish,” and it’s literally the perfect song for them. Right in both of their wheelhouses! Next, Chris returns to the stage with a rendition of “Take Me To The King” by Tamela Mann, which shows us a more stripped-down and emotional side of the soul singer.

Vanessa is back on stage next, and after landing in the bottom three last week, she knows she has a lot to prove. She sings “Superstar” by Luther Vandross for her performance, and it’s absolutely beautiful. Season 12’s country girls, Lauren and Brennley, are up next with a duet of “Good-Hearted Woman” by LeAnn Rimes, and it’s total perfection! Then, Jesse returns with some exciting news — his wife is pregnant with their first child! The pregnancy is the perfect inspiration for Jesse to nail his performance of “I Was Wrong” by Chris Stapleton. So good!

