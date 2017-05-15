Taylor Swift Comes Out Of Hiding For First Time In Months — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

She’s alive! Taylor Swift has been so far underground for the past three months that there have been zero sightings of the superstar — until now. We’ve got the new pics of the pop princess and where she finally turned up.

Well hello there Taylor Swift! The pop superstar is proof positive that a world-famous celebrity can completely vanish off the face of the Earth without getting papped, until a shutterbug managed to capture the first pics of her in three long months. An intrepid photog managed to trace the “Blank Space” singer to Nashville for Mother’s Day weekend, where she paid a visit to her mom’s house. The 27-year-old flew in by a private jet and was seen looking super casual, going into her parents’ place in a pair of white short-shorts and a beige oversized sweatshirt. She left the following day wearing another casual outfit consisting of a big black shirt with white pinstripes. It seems like she didn’t know that she was being photographed as she was make-up free and had her unstyled sandy-blonde hair pulled back in a messy pony-tail. She wasn’t even wearing her trademark red lipstick! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The only shots the paparazzo got of her was as she was coming and going from her mom’s house and when she left Nashville. She arrived at the airport in a black SUV with tinted windows that drove right up to the steps of her plane, where she quickly ran onboard. It’s worth noting that the private jet Taylor used was not her own, which fan sites constantly track. Thus, she REALLY wanted to go undetected on this visit. The singer hasn’t been seen in public since her Feb. 4 concert on Super Bowl eve in Houston, where she told fans it would be her only performance in 2017.

Ever since there have been no sightings of Taylor anywhere, leaving fans missing her and wondering why she’s gone so far underground. There have been reports she’s working on music for a new album, and pal Ed Sheeran hinted it might come out around the holidays. She definitely needed some time away from the spotlight following her drama-filled 2016 that included high profile breakups with Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, as well as her ongoing feud with Kanye West, 39. Whatever she’s been up to, it’s just so good to see Taylor again as we sure have been missing her!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think Taylor has been up to for the past three months that she’s been away from the spotlight?

