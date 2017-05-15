Is Taylor Swift Filming ‘Most Expensive Video’ Ever? — Fans Freak Over Major Hint

Courtesy of Vevo

OMG! Taylor Swift is prepping for her big comeback, and according to some recent information that was leaked on Twitter, it looks like it’s going to be MAJOR. Taylor is allegedly going all-out for her next music video, and it may even be the ‘most expensive in the history of music’.

So here’s what’s going on. Taylor Swift fans (aka Swifties) have been freaking out online, ever since POPULOVE posted a picture of a clock on Twitter and alleged that it was used in T-Swizzle’s next music video. Exciting right? Well, not so fast. The tweet was eventually taken down and POPULOVE apologize to Taylor for saying such a thing. Depressing — we know. But on a positive note, someone else later tweeted that Taylor just finished filming “the most expensive video in history of music.” And now, fans won’t stop tweeting about #TS6 — the code name for Taylor’s forthcoming new album.

According to Populove, #TaylorSwift might be in the process in filming her next video! 👀 #TS6 pic.twitter.com/q4vNMk7zKb — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) May 2, 2017

most expensive video in history of music… MY COINS ARE SO READY @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/7qk82QMK5G — ⚙️ (@idwlfdeluxe) May 15, 2017

“I was told to expect Taylor’s new album around August 25th! # TS6,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “‘Literally she just filmed the most expensive video in the history of music’. EXCUSE ME WHAT TAYLOR. HER VIDEOS ARE ALREADY ICONIC. #TS6.” Another Swiftie hilariously tweeted, “If Taylor Swift asked me to never eat sushi again in exchange of her new album I would… # TS6.” Same.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Taylor Swift filmed the most expensive video in the history of music? Are you excited for her return to music? Tell us how you feel below!

