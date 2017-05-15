‘DWTS’ Shocking Elimination: [SPOILER] Deserved A Spot In The Finale

Image Courtesy of ABC

Tonight, May 15, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ proved that after 24 seasons it is still capable of shocking us with unexpected eliminations. But the one we just witnessed is by far the most insane yet, especially because this star definitely deserved to make it all the way to the finale!

Well, there you have it, folks. In a move that made absolutely NO sense to any true Dancing with the Stars fan, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 20, was eliminated tonight, May 15, after earning perfect scores on both of her dances. Literally everyone from the judges, to the audience, to Twitter users started freaking out the second they found out the gymnast had been cut over David Ross, 40, and I understand why. This elimination was totally out of left-field and completely unwarranted. Simone should be on her way to the finale, not out the door.

The young athlete had been a frontrunner since day one of season 24 and continued to impress the judges more and more as the competition went on. However, a little fiasco during last week’s show may have jeopardized Simone’s chances of winning.

In case you missed it, Simone got a little snippy with the judges during their final assessments when they asked why she wasn’t smiling as they criticized her. Simone, who seemed to feel irritated after being told earlier in the show that she was showing too much emotion that appeared to be fake, told the judges, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” While Twitter erupted over the comment, people were divided over whether it was epic or rude. It seems like rude may have won out because Simone became unpopular enough with viewers that it cost her a spot in the finale.

I still don’t understand why though. This week Simone turned things around. Not only did she get perfect scores on both dances — the highest scores of the night — but she was very nice and appeared to be having more fun. And, we hate to say this David, but she is honestly a better dancer than you. Sorry, but it’s true. So, no, Simone should not have been eliminated. She should be on her way to the finals next week and I am very disappointed in the viewers who punished her for one comment she made while under immense pressure. Oh, and I’m not alone. Just check out the tweets below.

so…to recap. we kept the boring untalented white man, over Simone Biles. Y'all know that's not right. #dwts — Sydney (@_squidney) May 16, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Simone’s elimination? Give us all your thoughts below!

