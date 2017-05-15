‘DWTS’ Semi Finals — Most Shocking Elimination EVER Reveals Top 3

Image Courtesy of ABC

We’re only one week away from the Mirrorball trophy and the competition is fierce on ‘Dancing With The Stars’. Read our SHOCKING semi-finals recap and see who will compete in the finals!

On the May 15 episode of DWTS, the remaining four teams had a tall order. Each had to perform two full dances. The first was a “Judges’ Challenge,” where each judge was paired with a couple to mentor. The second was a brand new dancing style for each team. Here is the full rundown from the night — read our recap of week 9 below!

First, Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy were paired with Len Goodman. They danced a Viennese Waltz to “Desperado” by Rihanna. “There were lovely sweeping movements…there was a little stutter but you did exactly what I asked for,” Len raved. Julianne Hough said it was gorgeous and said they danced as one! Bruno Tonioli said there was a stumble, probably because it’s the semi-finals and everyone is so pumped up! “What I love most about you, once you started the dance, there was no stopping of movement..I love watching you dance,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. They got a 36 out of 40!

Next, David Ross & Lindsay Arnold were paired with Julianne Hough for their Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young” by Michael Bublé. Julianne said she was so proud and that he is the epitome of what the show is about. “It was a joy to watch… you continue to entertain us. Are you Gene Kelly? No, but I could watch you every day,” Bruno said. Len added: “You’re the boy that brings joy. I admired the footwork.” They got a 34!

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber were paired with Carrie Ann Inaba. A bit awkward after Simone and Carrie Ann’s little fight last week, but they made up. They danced a Jive to “Faith” by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande. “YES! Little Miss Perfect is letting loose! Reckless, sexy attitude, and you didn’t miss a step,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was AMAZING. Len said it was “sharp and precise…your personality came out!” Julianne challenged her to become a character in her dances. They got a perfect 40!

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater had Bruno Tonioli coach their Rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. Carrie Ann said it was much more refined. Len said it was very fluid. Julianne said he was a true leading man. “Exceeding all expectations,” Bruno said. They got a 38!

Then, former pro and champion Cheryl Burke performed an intense portion from her upcoming dance tour “Love on the Floor.”

In the second round, Normani and Val did a Jazz to “What a Wonderful World” by Ray Chew Live. Normani spoke about the hardships she had growing up — her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when Normani was 5. And then Hurricane Katrina hit their New Orleans home, forcing them to move to Houston. “I don’t do this often but well done,” Len said as he gave them a standing ovation. “You are so humble. Don’t ever change. That dance was outstanding,” Julianne said. “Hot, vibrant, exciting, colorful,” Bruno said. They got a perfect 40!

David and Lindsay did a Tango to “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran. Is this most memorable year? Because these video packages are making me cry! “I am so over calling you the fan favorite. You are meant to be here. You are such a great dancer,” Julianne said. “You went for it like a torpedo in a tuxedo,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was his best dance yet. “No one has tried harder, worked harder, and given me more enjoyment than you,” Len said. They got a 36!

Simone & Sasha did a Rumba to “Skyscraper” by Demi Lovato. “You let the dance flow out of you effortlessly,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann was near tears: “You just danced with your soul tonight.” Len said, “there was nothing I didn’t like.” They got another perfect score — 40!

Finally, Rashad and Emma did a Quickstep to “Yes I Can” by Superhumans. “Rashad and Quickstep — it was a match made in heaven,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was too positive…what?! Julianne said he was light on his feet and loved his frame. “The charisma is out of this world,” Bruno said. They got a 39!

In the end, we had to say goodbye to another couple before next week’s finale. Unfortunately, Simone and Sasha were sent home. The judges and hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were in SHOCK. As much as I love David, I thought he would be sent home.

HollywoodLifers, were you sad to see Simone and Sasha eliminated?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.