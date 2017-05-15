Shayanna Jenkins Suspicious Of Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide: Why His Note Felt ‘Odd’

Courtesy of Youtube

A month after Aaron Hernandez’s tragic suicide in prison, fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is telling Dr. Phil that she’s skeptical about how he really died. The note Aaron left her in his cell seems ‘odd’ for a few reasons, she explains in this clip.

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez shockingly committed suicide in his jail cell on April 19, and since then, his family has fought tooth and nail to investigate his death themselves. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez spoke out for the first time since her fiancé’s tragic passing on The Dr. Phil Show, telling him that she’s still skeptical. There are problems with the note Aaron left her, according to Shayanna, that seem very suspicious. She told Dr. Phil, in the episode that airs May 15, that it just didn’t sound like Aaron wrote it. Here’s why:

“I did see that [the note] was addressed to Shay instead of ‘Babe’ or ‘Bae’, the way he would refer [to] me as that, was a little odd to me,” she said. “But as far as the content seemed to be his loving self. The handwriting was similar but I feel like, again, you have nothing but time in there, so, I feel like it’s easily duplicated or could be.” She elaborated that it was even stranger because they had spoken on the phone earlier and were unable to say their “I love yous” before getting rushed away. Wouldn’t Aaron’s last message to her be more affectionate?

Shayanna also talked about the other notes Aaron left sitting next to a bible in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for murder. The bible verse he wrote in blood-red ink didn’t make sense to her. Aaron was spiritual, she said, but not very religious. Like the rest of Aaron’s family, she’s still searching for answers after the father of her four-year-old daughter’s mysterious passing. The Dr. Phil interview proved that the family isn’t stopping their investigation anytime soon.

