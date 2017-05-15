Selena Gomez Planning Surprise Performance Of New Track ‘Bad Liar’ At 2017 BBMAs?

Selenators rejoice! Selena Gomez is hoping to give her first live performance of 2017 at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21 and wants it to be epic! “Selena is super excited about debuting new music. She can’t wait to drop a single from her new album this week to give her fans a taste of what else is on the way. She has been practicing this week and hopes to perform her new track, “Bad Liar,” live at the Billboard Music Awards. After she releases her single this week, she hopes the remainder of her album will be available in August,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That will totally make the BBMA’s to have Selly’s first live performance since the summer of 2016.

The singer has been teasing the May 18 release of the single “Bad Liar” on photos via her Instagram, showing lyrics written in lipstick on a bathroom mirror.”Trying not to think about you, “Trying to play it coy,” and “Trying to protect myself” are just a few of the snippets she’s shared so far. We are SO excited for the release of this song, as the only new music we’ve had from her since 2015’s Revival was the Feb. 2017 hit collaboration with Kygo “It Ain’t Me.”

“Selena feels confident about her new album and all her new music. She has one of the hottest boyfriends in the industry in Abel, who has been super loving and supportive of her through this entire process,” our insider adds about The Weeknd, 27. This year has been total aces for the singer, as she’s found new love, is releasing new music, and has a massive TV hit on her hands as the executive producer of Neflix’s series 13 Reasons Why. She’s just winning right and left in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Selena’s new song?