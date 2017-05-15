Rob Kardashian Wishes Ex Blac Chyna Happy Mother’s Day: I’m ‘So Thankful For You’

Courtesy of Instagram

Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna may still be a mess, but he wasn’t going to let any drama prevent him from sending love to his baby’s mama on Mother’s Day. Rob shared a sweet video tribute to Chyna on May 14, saying that she’s made him the happiest man in the world.

Rob Kardashian, 30, made sure to end Mother’s Day the right way: by sending a heartfelt message to Blac Chyna, 29, the mother of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. It seems like Rob was busy all day putting together the May 14 message, as he didn’t share it until the later hours of the day. He must have been working hard to get it just right, because what he shared on Instagram was a heartwarming love-letter to his on-again/off-again bae.

“Happy Mama’s Day to the mother of my only child, [Blac Chyna],” Rob captioned the video. “I am so thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this happy so thank you for giving me her.” If that run-on sentence didn’t capture how excited and emotional he was on his first Mother’s Day as a father, the video certainly drove the point home. It was a slide show of Blac and Dream’s greatest moments and you can just feel the love Rob has for both of them.

Rob’s message to Blac came after he wished a happy Mother’s Day to his own mother, Kris Jenner, 61. After all, he had to thank his own mother for bringing him into this world and raising him to be the man he is today. “I love you mama,” Rob said, while posting a beautiful picture of him and Kris smiling together. How sweet!

Fans of Rob and Blac are hoping these two can work it out and get back together. The two split in Dec. 2016 but it’s hasn’t be a completely clean break. Rob wished Chyna a happy 29th birthday on May 11, showing that he still cares about her. Whether or not these two finally patch things up remains unclear, but one thing is obvious: the child they have together has given Rob a huge reason to be “thankful” to Blac Chyna, and he’ll forever have a place in his heart for her.

