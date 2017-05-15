‘Quantico’ Creator Breaks Down Epic Season 2 Finale & Reveals His Hopes For Season 3

The ‘Quantico’ season 2 finale was a real treat to the fans. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with showrunner and creator Josh Safran about the episode’s epic final moment, the fate of Clay and Shelby, and where he’d like to see the show pick up in season 3!

Just hours before the Quantico season 2 finale on May 15, the show was renewed for a 13-episode season 3. The season ended with Alex and Ryan running away together after Alex faked her death, Roarke committed suicide, Clay and Shelby ended their flirtationship before it went any further, and so much more. HollywoodLife.com was able to chat EXCLUSIVELY with showrunner, creator, and executive producer Josh Safran, who will be stepping down as showrunner in the third season, about the finale, the storyline decisions, and season 3. Quantico fans, check out our full interview below! (Note: This interview took place before the show was renewed for season 3.)

So are Alex and Ryan just living it up overseas and not doing anything, or are they working in some way?

No, they can’t. They can’t. They have to be hiding out. I think they have to, kind of much like Snowden, go where they wouldn’t be noticed. And if they did get noticed, they’d have to figure something out to let them stay there. I think that’s who she is now. That’s her life now. But at least she has Ryan to share it with.

I feel like Alex won’t be able to stay away from saving the world for very long.

You’re probably right. If we had had or if we have unlimited money, which we won’t obviously and we don’t, it would have been great to do a season 3 partially in Europe. I feel like season 1 was domestic, season 2 was the global side of domestic intelligence with the CIA. It would have been nice for season 3 to be international.

The ending scene was probably my favorite of all-time, just because it echoes the pilot and brings everything full circle. Since you didn’t know if the show was getting renewed yet, was the ending of season 2 always going to be this way?

So the ending of season 2 was always going to be her having sort of sacrificed herself in having to go on the run, but she wasn’t going to have Ryan with her. That was a change that we made when we needed the episode to function as both a season and series finale. So we probably would have left it more at a she’s on her own yet again. That kind of would have been the real bookend from the beginning to the end. Even though she kind of like got everything in order before leaving, she’s still alone. Once we were like, no, if this has to be the end, where would she ultimately end up anyway? And of course she’s ultimately going to end up with Ryan, so we put them together. That decision was made before the episode was even made, even before it was broken, we knew. But we knew the season was going to end this way, and around episode 13 or 14 when were writing those, we realized we had to write so that Ryan was with her.

What I really did not see coming was Roarke committing suicide. Was that your intention all along? Or were there multiple ideas going around about how to end his story?

We talked about him getting arrested and what would happen, but Cam Litvack said that that person would not take that road. Roarke has always been a very proud person, and he would choose his own ending. But that only came about during the breaking of the episode. When we introduced the character, we didn’t know he was going to die. We knew Alex was going to prevail because we’re a network television show, but we didn’t know he was going to die. We were talking about all the options like: does he get arrested? Does he go out to the press? All of the sort of stuff Clay says to him, and Cam was like, no, he has to kill himself.

When Clay walks out and hears that shot, I jumped out of my seat. I definitely did not see that coming.

By the way, there was a line in the script that we cut because it was too much, where Clay almost suggested it. He didn’t really, but he does kind of. I think he says, “You don’t have to go out there.” It’s the idea that he knows that that’s what Roarke would want. In a weird way, it’s like two generals meeting on the battlefield, and one side has lost. It’s sort of like an old battlefield conversation. It was really beautifully shot and directed by Jim McKay. It was actually shot in slow motion, which I hate. Sometimes people are like, “Let’s do it in slow motion!” But weirdly, we sped it up to normal speed, and it gave it a sort of beautiful quality that I think maybe what they were intending all along.

Speaking of Clay, we learn that he lied to Shelby about Maxine and how their relationship had ended. And I have to say, I loved Clay and Shelby these past couple of episodes. What do you think his intentions were with Shelby by lying to her?

I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily a lie. It’s that he needed, at that moment, he really wanted to protect Maxine and also he knew he had feelings for Shelby. He said to her in that very episode, episode 20, I have feelings for you. The lie happened later, you know? It was after he went back to Maxine and told her to basically leave and protect yourself and pushed everyone away from him. He kind of hit rock bottom, and then once that was done, it was almost out of his head. Meaning like, I’m at rock bottom. I’m worthless. I have nothing. But wait, one person still loves me. And that’s this person, who I also have feelings for, so maybe I can start over. Once Shelby found out the truth, and we had to cut a little bit of the scene, which I feel really bad about in the car between Clay and Shelby where she talks about using scandal to get somebody made her uncomfortable and he apologized to her. That scene was a little bit more about, it’s still there, but it’s about setting up the idea like Clay says he’s sorry he blamed her for the scandal. But really in the back of his mind, he thinks they’re alike now. I have scandal, you have scandal, so we can be together. Whereas Maxine doesn’t have scandal, so he didn’t want to put her through that. So when Shelby calls him out on it, I don’t think it was ever a conscious lie, it’s like Clay realizes in the moment, “Oh wait, Shelby’s totally right. I did feel safe here because she’s like me and I didn’t look at the big picture.” When we were first talking about the characters, we thought they would get together, but would ultimately not end up together. Instead, we just decided to take out the piece where they get together, but it was always going to be The Way We Were. That was our model for those characters. But unlike in that movie, where you feel bad for Barbra Streisand. Even though it’s a beautiful moment, it’s also bittersweet. Instead, Shelby chose Shelby. It was a strong move. It’s The Way We Were but with a hope for Shelby’s redemption.

That girl’s been through a lot. She’s put herself through the wringer. She deserves to choose herself and really value herself now. She’s come such a long way since the beginning.

Definitely. Me, personally, and I know Beth [Schacter] feels the same way. We really do feel like Clay and Shelby are meant to be together. That doesn’t denigrate his relationship with Maxine at all. I think Maxine is the right partner for Clay, but I think Shelby and Clay are each other’s great loves. If the show went on for another season or 5 seasons and they were both there, I would hope that ultimately they would somehow find a way to be together, but it’s definitely not going to happen now.

Do you Shelby and Clay could have worked together without it being weird?

I think they would work together. I don’t think that there’s pain between them. There’s sadness because they have feelings for each other, but I think Shelby’s a strong person. If they were to work together again, she would totally be able to handle it.

Do you have plans to bring back Hunter and Blair?

Well, Blair is a regular, so Blair will definitely be on the show, should the show come back. Hunter is not a regular. He is a guest star. Of course, I would love to have him back. We all love working together. I hope so, but you never know. That’s all I can say!

What can you tease about season 3? Do you have any idea of where you would want to pick up?

Yeah, I always have ideas, but I think the good thing about where we took everybody was that it was a bit of a reset. I think we would stay closer to the back nine, how they’ve been more procedural, more close-ended, sort of more team stuff. But I definitely think that season 1 was sort of like college, season 2 was like grad school, so now they’re sort of adults in their proper places in the world. I think it’s a really good place to start them out from.

