REX/Shutterstock

Prom night is stressful enough… should you kiss your date? Will your dress fit right? … Your hair should be stress-free! Thanks to so much celeb inspiration, it can be! Check out our favorite updos — see pics below!

Thanks to the Oscars, the Cannes Film Festival, the Met Gala, and so many more red carpet events, we’ve gotten TONS of prom hair inspiration over the years! Whether you are trying to channel Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez or Taylor Swift, we’ve got the photos you can take to the salon to show exactly what look you want! Prom can be so stressful, between picking the perfect dress and the perfect date, so we’re trying to make your hair and makeup super easy and fun!

Looking for a fishtail braid? Thank you, Olivia Culpo. A sleek and modern ponytail? Take inspo from Selena. Maybe a curly, romantic updo? T-Swift to the rescue. Check out our photo gallery of awesome updos and hairstyles perfect for prom. Keep in mind the neckline of your dress. If it’s strapless, maybe you could do a sleek and straight bob like Kim Kardashian. A more intricate halter neckline should be shown off with an updo. Have a very simple dress? Try to dress it up with some hair accessories like Blake Lively did in Cannes, France! The possibilities are endless. Click through the gallery here.

HollywoodLifers, which celeb has the best prom hairstyle for 2017? How are you wearing your hair on prom night?

