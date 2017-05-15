Nicki Minaj ‘Not Tripping’ Over Meek Mill Giving New GF Diamond Rings

SplashNews

He may be giving women expensive diamonds, but Nicki Minaj doesn’t care about Meek Mill’s new girlfriend. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that the ‘Anaconda’ rapper’s ‘not tripping’ on her ex breaking bread on his new girl and quite frankly, she thinks Meek’s a ‘coward.’ Read on for all the details!

Master P, 47, would call Meek Mill, 30, “Captain Kirk.” That’s because the Dreams Worth More Than Money artist is allegedly out here giving and/or buying girls jewelry and trying to make his ex, Nicki Minaj, 34, jealous. Problem for Meek is that Nicki, who’s incredibly sexy (see more of her beauty here), isn’t paying him any mind. A friend of Nicki tells us she could care less about Meek or any new woman the Philly native is currently trying to impress. “Nicki’s not tripping on Meek and doesn’t really care who he’s dating, what he’s doing, or who he’s buying rings for,” a source close to the female rap star reveals to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“That’s the other chick’s problem and if she’s waiting on Meek to propose, Nicki wouldn’t suggest that girl hold her breath.” Our source indicates that one of the reasons Nicki and Meek split is because she wanted more and was tired of being in the same old stale and boring relationship. “Meek’s always been a coward when it comes to stepping up to the plate and doing anything serious,” the source explains. “Nicki seriously thinks he’s scared of women, especially a boss one like she is.”

There’s certainly bad blood between these two exes and one could even argue that Meek despises Nicki since he’s clearly been a supporter of her nemeses, Remy Ma, 36, and Mariah Carey, 46. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Meek loved it when Mariah and Remy collaborated on Mimi’s “I Don’t” remix and took a direct shot at Nicki. “Damn, Remy took the words right out of Meek’s mouth. It’s as if he wrote her verse for her,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Meek’s done with [Nicki] now and look what’s happening, she’s getting clobbered by Remy and she’s all alone too. Damn, how the tables have turned.”

HollywoodLifers, are Meek and Nicki better off without each other?

