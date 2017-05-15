NBC Upfronts Best Dressed 2017: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian & More

Courtesy of NBC

From major cleavage, jumpsuits and sizzling dresses, the NBC Upfronts 2017 brought out major fashion — see who topped our best dressed list and VOTE for your fave look.

Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and more turned up the heat on the red carpet at the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront in NYC on May 15, where the stars smoldered in one sexy look after another. In fact, all three leading ladies looked ready to join the cleavage club in their sexy looks — and they weren’t the only famous faces that stole the spotlight at the major event.

Kim and Khloe looked like sultry action heroes in their black, cleavage-bearing, hip-hugging get-ups, as Kim rocked a plunging, cape-like silhouette, putting her best, or should we say breast, assets on full display, making it clear that she was braless beneath the gravity-defying ensemble. She opted for a top from the Chalayan Spring/Summer 2017 collection, which she rocked with black pants, making it seem as if she was sporting a jumpsuit. She polished off the look with a sleek beauty routine as she wore her long dark hair stick straight and parted in the middle. Khloe looked just as glam in a form-fitting one-piece outfit that hugged her famous figure in all the right places.

JLo looked just as sexy in her own right and took our breath away as she emerged in an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved frock that fit her like it was made for her. From the daring, thigh-high slit to the draping, this look was simply stunning from head-to-toe. The star polished off the outfit with a top knot, keeping the focus on the amazing detailing of her dress.

Also in attendance was newly engaged Nikki Bella, who looked so loved up with John Cena on the red carpet — and she looked incredible in a form-fitting red strapless dress that featured an asymmetrical hemline. Her engagement ring proved to be her best accessory as she polished off her look with nude sandals and wore her hair in her signature glossy waves.

While these gals looked beyond glam, they weren’t alone — see who else rocked the red carpet and VOTE for your fave look from the night.

