Is a baby on the way for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth?! In a new interview, Miley talks about her plans to build a family with Liam… but it’s not what you think it is.

Miley Cyrus, 24, has been gushing over her boo, Liam Hemsworth, 27, recently while promoting her new single, “Malibu”. However, one new interview with 104.3 MyFM has the singer opening up about the couple’s plans to start a family together. Yes, that’s right, the radio host finally asked Miley what we’ve all been wondering: when will their be a little baby Cyrus-Hemsworth for the world to obsess over? Well, if Miley has it her way, it’s probably not going to be for a while… if ever. Bummer!

“I love pigs more than kids, to be honest,” Miley answered honestly, totally brushing off the idea of having children with Liam some day. “I just want to keep getting as many dogs as possible, but we’ve got a cap on seven. ‘Cause we’ve got seven, and I don’t pick up the poop so I don’t get to decide when we get another dog, apparently. I don’t do any of the hard work when it comes to animal care. I’m the spa person. I do the pig massage, the pony braiding, I do the braids in their tail.” For Miley, braiding the tails of dogs and pigs is much more fun than braiding the hair of a little girl or boy.

But does Miley dress up her pets? Um, duh… of course she does! “Halloween it gets crazy. My little dog Bean, obviously, is a little burrito every Halloween,” Miley shared with a smile. “Emu is usually an ice cream sundae. It’s really hard to find vegan costumes for the dogs but I had to make him a hamburger. We say it’s a veggie patty, but it’s a hamburger.” Don’t worry, Miley, we won’t tell!

