McKayla Maroney Claps Back At Haters After She Bares Butt & She Does It Again

McKayla Maroney is not impressed with the haters who clutched their pearls after the Olympian flaunted her bare butt on Instagram. We’ve got her amazing clap back pic, right here.

Butt out! McKayla Maroney is proud of her curvy behind and is trashing her haters after she posted a video shaking her thong-clad booty. Fans of the Olympic gold medalist freaked out when the gymnast got all racy on Instagram, and she hit back by getting even more naughty on May 15. The former gymnast posted two photos wearing little black undies, and in one of them she’s giving the camera a super sexy look. “I still wish ’em well” she captioned one of the shots, firing back at people who slammed her for being a poor role model for young women. It’s clear she wanted her booty to be the center of the attention, as she wore a baggy black shirt that she lifted up to expose her derriere.

i still wish em well A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 15, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Initially some fans thought her account got hacked, as they were shocked that the Olympic darling would put on such a peep show. She shot back via Twitter that, “I didn’t get hacked. Unfollow if you need to. All love.” She doubled down on that sentiment, adding “Hey, I’m just doing me. If you want me to be a role model so bad, get inspired by how I give zero f**ks and go do you. Not everyone’s gonna like you, but if you stay true to yourself they might just respect you.”

McKayla’s days as a world-class athlete are behind her and now she’s trying to pursue a career in music. It’s pretty clear she’s trying to re-brand herself from wholesome Olympic darling into a sexy young adult. In addition to flashing her butt, the 21-year-old has been sharing plenty of cleavage baring pics online as well. If she wants a whole new image, she sure has got one. You be you girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that McKayla is getting so racy with butt shots? Do you think she’s just thirsty for attention?