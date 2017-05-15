Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Look Closer Than Ever On Mother’s Day — See Pics

Splash News

Well, well, well! We’re now even MORE suspicious that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon might be getting back together after the two spent Mother’s Day together with their two kids. And based on a photo from their day together, they look pretty happy!

Nick Cannon, 36, and Mariah Carey, 47, are not letting their split stand in the way of their family. The former couple was spotted at Nobu in Los Angeles on May 14, as they celebrated Mother’s Day with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 6. And by the way everyone looks in the pic, it almost seems like a divorce never even happened! Mariah has a big smile on her face as she walks next to Nick who appears to be in good spirits as well!

Fans were glad to see that Nick and Mariah have been spending more time together lately! The duo took the twins to the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11 where everything seemed to go just perfectly. They looked like one big happy family and even wore outfits that matched what their kids were wearing. Nick and Mariah have also been spotted hanging out without the kids. They pair had dinner at Catch LA on May 2 where the pop icon dressed up in a sexy leather dress. Now we can’t help but wonder if they’re going to give the marriage another try?!

Mariah was dating her back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka, 34, earlier this year, but that fell apart last April. This was kind of a surprise since we previously reported that Bryan was treating the singer like a “princess.” Nothing is too much for Bryan when it comes to Mariah,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He caters to her every whim.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any hope that Nick and Mariah will work things out? Give us a comment!

