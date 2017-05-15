‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap — Joseline Accuses Karlie Of Sleeping With Stevie J

Courtesy of VH1

Time to let it burn? There’s no way to avoid the inevitable drama on the May 15 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ especially since Joseline accuses Karlie of hooking up with Stevie J. Rasheeda also throws her diamond necklace from Kirk in the bonfire!

No dulling her shine! Joseline Hernandez is feeling and looking her best, so she can’t wait to catch up with her squad Melissa Scott and Jessica Dime on the May 15 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta titled “Up in Flames.” After giving birth to her precious baby girl, she’s ready to show off her sizzling snap-back bod. Over drinks, the Puerto Rican Princess reveals she’s preparing for a co-hosting gig on The Real and her girls are psyched for her. Since she’s making so many positive changes in life, they also suggest that Joseline meets up with her nemesis Karlie Redd. Even though she’s skeptical and tired of Karlie’s “gossipy” ways, Joseline agrees.

"You're the mouth of the south". Joseline really made Karlie mad. 😭 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/dOBMfFE07m — j (@JUSTlNW) May 16, 2017

Elsewhere, Karlie decides to meet up with Yung Joc to talk about the little charade he pulled at his comedy show last week. After she and Sina Bina confronted the rapper when he was with Tommie Lee, the tension between them reached a boiling point. Clearly, the ladies don’t like each other and Joc doesn’t seem to have any regrets about how the altercation went down. Karlie stops by his house, dressed to impress (to let him know what he’ll be missing) and asks him to explain himself. Lounging on the couch, Joc looks like he can care less, explaining how he never said they “we’re exclusive.” Karlie can’t fight back the tears, so their romance is clearly fizzled for now. She still invites him to her store opening, but she’s definitely got something up her sleeve.

As expected, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost has a bone to pick with her mother Shirleen after she publicly blasted Kirk Frost at Scrappy‘s bachelor bash. Rasheeda understands where her mom is coming from, especially since her husband’s side chick Jasmine Washington claims that he’s the father of her love child. Kirk has yet to get a DNA test, so it remains a mystery. Ugh! Shirleen asks her daughter where her head is at and Rasheeda says, “even if we don’t have sex for a year, it ain’t right. He’ll say whatever he has to in order to throw shade on someone else for the stuff he did.” Rasheeda explained that divorce is on the table, but she’s still fine with being separated. They’re no longer living together and she refuses to drag him to get a paternity test.

Karen “KK” King decides to reunite Tommie and her estranged mother Samantha to hash out their issues. There’s been beef between them for over a decade and even though Karen tries to play mediator, it was nearly impossible to make these two get along. In the middle of their fight, Samantha yells, “I don’t want a relationship with you,” and Tommie responds “I don’t care!” Tommie storms out of the room, before catching her breath and coming back in. It’s clear the mother-daughter duo love each other very deeply, but their differences will take time to work out.

In the wake of all their men problems, Tammy Rivera, Bambi Benson, Karlie, Mimi Faust and Rasheeda arrange a quiet bonfire in the woods and Sierra shows up too and dishes on her stuggles. After dealing with Joc’s BS, Karlie decides to burn all the bridges of all her past lovers, throwing the box with the fake engagement ring from Lyfe Jennings in the flames. Bambi reveals she’s heartbroken about Scrappy, since he’s moving to Miami and not growing in the same way she is. Mimi shares her regrets about her sex tape with Nikko and Rasheeda burns the diamond heart that Kirk gave her at the “I’m sorry party.” Last but not least, Tammy throws her journal with all of her insecurities into the fire. To heal their wounds, the ladies decide it’s time for a girls trip!

Me going after that diamond heart necklace to put towards some student loans #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/wsz5uC1x8w — Vantastic (@Vantastic_1) May 16, 2017

Later, Joseline put her assets on display while meeting up with Stevie J, before leaving to LA to appear on the talk show. It’s obvious there’s still major chemistry between them, since he can’t take his eyes off her! Upon learning about her big time gig, he asks “Are you going to cut me in?” The Puerto Rican Princess makes it clear she’s made these opportunities for herself. Shortly after, she meets up with Karlie and things quickly take a dramatic turn. Joseline says “Karlie you didn’t just get messy you have always been messy. You are the mouth of the south.” She even accused her of sleeping with Stevie! Karlie tells her, “The only time I ever spoke about Stevie was to tell you what he was doing.” After the accusations were hurled, Karlie storms out of the room.

