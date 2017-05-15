Courtesy of E!

A new look at Kylie Jenner’s reality show, ‘Life of Kylie,’ premiered on May 15 — and it’s the 19-year-old like we’ve never seen her before! The sneak peek revealed that Kylie’s new show will be completely different from ‘KUWTK.’ Check it out here!

You may think you know Kylie Jenner, 19, but in a new trailer for her reality show, Life of Kylie, she’s made it clear there’s so much more to her than we’ve seen in the last ten years. “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t,” the reality star explained in a voiceover. “I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am. I started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians when I was nine years old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting into.” As she’s talking, footage from the upcoming season flashed across the screen, showing Kylie at work and goofing off with her friends.

“I think there’s two sides to me,” she added. “There’s an image that I’m constantly feeling pressured to keep up with and who I really am around my friends. This show is a gift for my fans. I do feel the pressure to not let anybody down. Nobody has the perfect life. I am not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I can’t do it forever. This isn’t KUWTK, this is like a therapy session. Now I can find what really is going to make me happy.” Finally, Kylie is getting the chance to reveal who she truly is, and we’ll get to see it all unfold when the show premieres on July 6.

While the focus of Kylie’s show will be on how she builds her beauty empire, there will be no shortage of footage involving her personal life. In fact, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, even revealed at the NBC Upfronts that we’ll definitely get a look at Kylie’s dating life, so we can imagine Tyga and Travis Scott will be featured in some way. Is it time for this to start yet!?

