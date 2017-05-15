Kris Jenner Refuses To Acknowledge Caitlyn On Mother’s Day In Awkward Tribute

REX/Shutterstock

The feud continues! Kris Jenner threw major shade at her ex, Caitlyn, on Mother’s Day by completely ignoring her existence in a number of social media tributes to her family. You have to see this one for yourself!

Kris Jenner, 61, had no time for her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, 66, on Mother’s Day. While sharing a number of heartwarming messages to her family, including deceased ex Robert Kardashian, one person was notably missing from Kris’ tributes: Caitlyn. On Instagram Kris shared quite a few different pictures of herself with her children, as well as the late Robert with the kids, Kanye West with Kim Kardashian and their kids, and Kourtney Kardashian and her children sans Scott Disick. While Caitlyn is still referred to as “dad” by her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, it still seems pretty odd that Kris would just exclude her from her touching family throwbacks, no? Hmm.

The Mother’s Day messages on Instagram started with an old black-and-white picture of Kris and all six of her children rocking nearly identical outfits. “You guys are my very heart and soul,” Kris wrote, along with a lengthy message to the kids about how much they mean to her. Moments later Kris shared a collage of photos, including the ones of Kanye, Kourtney and her grandkids, and an old family portrait that included the late Robert. “My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them,” Kris captioned the collage, going on to praise Kim and Kourtney for giving her five beautiful grandchildren. But again, no mention of Caitlyn anywhere. Eek!

The beef between Kris and Caitlyn is not new, unfortunately. It all started when it was revealed that Caitlyn was penning a tell-all about her life both before and after transitioning to a woman. Sadly, Caitlyn wrote that she blamed Keeping Up With The Kardashians for her marriage to Kris failing, and also revealed that she felt she had “sold” herself “out” to be a part of the show. Since the book’s release, both Caitlyn and Kris’ daughter, Kim, have done interviews confirming that they’ve been “distant” from each other — which would explain why Kris totally ignored her on Mother’s Day!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kris ignoring Caitlyn’s existence on Mother’s Day? Do you think she was throwing shade or not? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.