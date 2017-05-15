Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Side Boob & Butt Crack In Naked Shoot: Tempting Younes?

Courtesy of E!

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Mother’s Day with a nude snap of her incredibly fit body! She showed the world major side boob and her bare bottom on May 15 and the photo is too hot to handle! We’re wondering what her new flame, Younes Bendjima has to say about the sultry snap!

Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, gave her followers a real treat on May 14 when she posted a naked photo to Instagram! The reality star hugged her knees to her chest in the photo [below], while she covered the front of her breasts. She sat on a rock as her wavy wet hair fell down her face.

Kourt stared straight into the camera with a seductive look while she posed naked in front of green tropical plants. “Mother nature,” she respectively captioned her nude photo. And, we don’t know about you, but we think that this is her sexiest photo yet! Check it out for yourself, below!

mother nature A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

If you caught the May 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you saw Kourt’s sexy photo shoot go down. While the Kardashians were on a family vacation in Costa Rica, Kourt spontaneously decided to do a naked night shoot. She whipped her hair back and forth, while she frolicked in the water of her bungalow’s pool.

Kourt wasn’t involved with her new man, model Younes Bendjima, 24, when she shot the naked snaps. However, he was most likely on her mind when she posted the pic to Instagram. Her relationship with the former boxer has been heating up fast!

The couple reportedly met up at the Hotel Bel Air on May 10 for a romantic sleepover. Kourt wanted to spend time with her new beau “somewhere discreet and private,” a source told E! News. When the pair left the lavish hotel, they reportedly had a long make-out session before they said goodbye. “They were inside the car for 15-20 minutes kissing before he finally got out,” the insider admitted. Wow!

Kourt and Younes first sparked romance rumors in Oct. 2016 when they were spotted together. They kept their meetings super private at first. Then, when it seemed like things had fizzled out, Kourt reunited with Younes at her 38th birthday celebrations on April 20, 2017. Ever since then, the duo have been spotted out on multiple dates. And, her new relationship came at a perfect time, since she officially told her ex, Scott Disick, 33, that they were never getting back together. Kourt broke the news to Scott on the May 14 episode of KUWTK.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt and Younes are getting serious?

