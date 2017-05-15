Kim Zolciak Poses Topless In Wedding Gown After Renewing Vows — Stunning Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Hot to trot! Shortly after renewing their vows in Turks and Caicos, Kroy Biermann shared a sizzling photo of his wife Kim Zolciak posing topless in her wedding gown. Standing in the ocean, she looked breathtaking for the special occasion!

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Kim Zolciak, 38, is looking hotter than ever these days, and she wasn’t afraid to put her gorgeous physique on display after renewing her vows with hubby Kroy Biermann, 31. The former NFL star showed off his stunning counterpart on May 15, taking to Instagram with a photo of Kim posing topless in her wedding gown, which was pulled down to her waist. With her voluminous blonde locks and sun-kissed skin, she looked breathtaking while gazing down at the water. “My wife,” he captioned the snap, alongside a heart eyed emoji.

I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 14, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

It certainly was a family affair, since Kim and Kroy brought their kids and loved ones to Turks and Caicos to celebrate their upcoming wedding anniversary. With the boys dressed in their suave suits and the ladies clad in gorgeous white dresses, they reveled in the picture-perfect moment, striking several poses while walking on the beach. Kim felt like a queen next to her king, sharing a photo of them holding hands captioned, “I’d go to the end of the Earth for you.”

Kim also enjoyed a horseback ride in the ocean while the sun was setting, giving a glimpse at the back of her exquisite Leanne Marshall dress during her photo shoot. She and Kroy have been married for six years and they celebrated their union beneath a floral archway on Mother’s Day with Brielle, Ariana, Kaia, Kane, Kash and Kroy Jr. Sharing a pic of the kids, Kim gushed, “Nothing I wouldn’t do for them!! Just hanging with my fishy @kashbiermann The best Mothers Day ever! Wishing you all a very happy Mother’s Day! We are so blessed to be mommies!!”

Even though their official anniversary isn’t actually until Nov. 11, the lovebirds met around Mother’s Day, so the holiday is an extra special occasion for them. Kim and Kroy were introduced in May 2010, and they haven’t looked back since. Cheers to the happy couple!

