Kendall Jenner Poses For Cole Sprouse In 1st Shoot Since Pepsi Backlash

Courtesy of Style Magazine/ Cole Sprouse

Kendall Jenner stars in her first shoot since her Pepsi controversy & believe it or not, it was shot by Cole Sprouse. The photoshoot is absolutely gorgeous & you have to see the stunning pics!

Kendall Jenner, 21, stars in her first shoot since her Pepsi controversy and it’s for the cover of The Sunday Times Style. Not only does Kendall look gorgeous in the entire shoot, it was photographed by Cole Sprouse — how crazy is that!? On the cover, Kendall looks fabulous in Alexander McQueen and in the spread, she dons a gorgeous blue floral Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, one-shoulder maxi dress. What do you guys think of Kendall’s gorgeous new photoshoot?

We are so shocked and excited that Cole shot the entire spread — we think it is so cute and he even told The Sunday Times, “She knew my work, and we had met at a couple of parties. I just thought, let’s aim for the top.” Well they really did aim for the top and the result is amazing! Kendall is featured in a slew of gorgeous flowy floral dresses in the middle of a grass field and she looks so cute. See pics from Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial, here!

Cole couldn’t stop gushing about Kendall, and he explained that she made their 8 hour photoshoot bearable and easy. “Seeing her work, it’s no wonder she’s become such a huge figure within the fashion industry. Without the right model, these photos don’t live. Kendall isn’t afraid to look awkward in a way that’s vulnerable and inherently interesting,” Cole said to the mag. We love this entire photoshoot and we think it’s so cool that Cole and Kendall teamed up for a gorgeous spread.

What do you guys think of the shoot — VOTE & tell us what you think!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.