Katharine McPhee, 33, Dating David Foster, 67?: PDA On Date Sparks Romance Rumors

REX/Shutterstock

New romance alert? The sparks may be flying for 33-year-old Katharine McPhee and 67-year-old David Foster, as they were spotted on a PDA-filled dinner date on May 12. A new report claims things got pretty intimate! Read on to get all the details.

Are Katharine McPhee, 33, and David Foster, 67, about to hit it off as a new couple? The two reportedly went to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles on May 12, when they sat at a private, sea-front table, according to E! News. And as the evening went on, they got super cute with each other! “David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner,” a source revealed.

“David was seen grabbing Katharine’s face and kissing her cheek several times,” the insider added. “Katharine was doing the same to David’s face and they were acting as if they were a couple.” The source also revealed that Katharine “cuddled” with David “under a blanket” while they were sitting at the table. How adorable!

Considering that both Katharine and David have been divorced, it would be great to see them moving on with each other. Katharine was married to actor Nick Cokas, 52, while David filed for divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Yolanda Foster, 53, last year. Documents cited “irreconcilable differences” in the split.

Rumor has it that the reason why it didn’t work out for Katharine’s marriage was because she was caught kissing her Smash director Michael Morris, 59, in 2013. Apparently, she tried to work things out with Nick after that, but it just wasn’t meant to be. “After six years of marriage, and having been separated for the past year, Katharine McPhee has filed for a dissolution of marriage from Nick Cokas,” her rep said in 2014. “The two have an amicable relationship and will remain friends. They ask that people respect their privacy during this time.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see that Katharine and David are getting all sweet with each other?! Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.