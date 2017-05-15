Courtesy of VH1

Is true love only a fairy tale? After enduring several painful breakups, Karlie Redd is at her wits end in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for ‘L&HH: Atlanta.’ Fighting back tears, Karlie admits she’s petrified to get married because of her bad taste in men!

Karlie Redd, 38, is feeling vulnerable while sitting by the fire surrounded by her home girls. She lifts up a red cup with booze and candidly confesses to the ladies, “This is what I’ve been doing every night.” Bambi Benson, 31, Mimi Faust, 47, and Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, firmly try to talk her out of getting into bad habits, in HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the May 15 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Karlie tearfully explains, “In order for me to go to sleep, I’ve got to have at least four of five shots. I’m tired of being home by myself.”

“I’m tired of picking the wrong man,” Karlie adds. “The first six months is good, and then come to find out, this man is either married, cheating — this is the reason why I’m scared to get married.” It’s no surprise that she’s feeling down on her luck, especially after catching Yung Joc, 34, with her nemesis Tommie Lee, 32, at his comedy show on the previous episode. The tension was at a boiling point, especially since Karlie was joined by Joc’s baby mama Sina Bina, 30. After Karlie heard he was talking to another woman, all she needed to see was the proof — and there it was.

If anyone understands Karlie, it’s her girls. All of them are dealing with their own drama at this point, since Bambi and her ex Scrappy, 33, called off their wedding, shortly after he proposed at the end of season 5. Mimi is still feuding with Stevie J, 45, especially after he started seeing Joseline Hernandez, 30, again. Meanwhile, Rasheeda is dealing with some major issues, after her hubby of 17 years Kirk Frost, 47, was accused of cheating and fathering a love child. Yikes!

Karlie certainly hasn’t had the easiest time when it comes to her romances. The reality star and Joc recently were at war on social media, especially after his expletive ridden rant on Instagram Mar. 22. Joc later apologized after he made a swipe about Karlie’s new man Ceaser Emanuel, 37, owner of Black Ink Crew tattoo in NY. Hopefully, she’ll find her happily ever after!

HollywoodLifers, do you think everyone has a Mr. Right? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.