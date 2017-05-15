Drake’s Hookup Sophie Brussaux Adamant Rapper Is The Father Of Unborn Baby

Should Drake prepare for daddy duty? Sophie Brussaux claims Drizzy knocked her up four months ago and her publicist Jonathan Hay told us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s adamant the rapper is the father of her unborn child. Sophie also revealed the sex of the baby!

Sophie Brussaux insists that she’s pregnant with Drake‘s, 30, first child. The artist has already started taking legal action, having hired two lawyers in New York to prove that her allegations are true. Sophie claims that she’s four months along with his daughter, and she’s made it perfectly clear she holds no ill-will towards Drake. As far as what makes her so sure that he’s the father, her publicist Jonathan Hay tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “its science.”

Sophie claims they conceived the child on Jan. 20 or Jan. 21, around the time Drake was spotted in Amsterdam. During their heated text message exchange, the rapper allegedly asked her to get an abortion. “I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry,” she claims to have responded. “You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money,” Drake supposedly wrote back. However, his rep later confirmed that if Sophie’s child is really his, he would do the right thing.

“I’ve been communicating directly with Drake’s people,” Jonathan continued. He also said, “Sophie’s been trying to stay away from all the drama. Her only concern right now is the well-being of her unborn daughter. She doesn’t want all this attention and all the extra stress it’s causing her, as she’s worried about the potential harm it could have on the baby.”

However, Drake’s not entirely convinced as he’s heard similar unsubstantiated claims before. A rep for the rapper tells HL, “It’s another woman in a long line of woman claiming that Drake allegedly got them pregnant. This woman has a shady past and a questionable background. We understand she may have been banned from the US. Drake’s not denying he slept with her. It was a one time thing in Amsterdam and he used protection and he knows it’s not his child.”

