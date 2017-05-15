David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Hayley Arrested For DUI After Passing Out At The Wheel: Report

REX/Shutterstock

Uh-oh. Hayley Hasselhoff, 24, the daughter of actor David Hasselhoff, was reportedly arrested for DUI over the Mother’s Day weekend. The young actress allegedly passed out behind the wheel of her Mercedes Benz in LA. Get the frightening details and update on her condition.

Hayley Hasselhoff, 24, was driving on the 101 freeway in LA when she reportedly passed out drunk behind the wheel, according to TMZ. In a police report, obtained by the site, Hayley was driving a white Mercedes Benz when she reportedly passed out around 4 AM over the weekend.

Her vehicle allegedly came to a stop on the Fallbrook off-ramp, and that’s when reported witnesses called 911. When police arrived to the scene, they reportedly found Hayley passed out in the driver’s seat with her foot on the brake.

Luckily, first responders were reportedly able to wake Hayley and obtain control of her vehicle while she got out. According to the report, police claimed that she smelled of alcohol and failed a sobriety test. She was then reportedly arrested for DUI and taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. After being cleared from the hospital, Hayley was reportedly taken to an unnamed jail where she was booked.

The actress and model is the daughter of Baywatch star, David Hasselhoff, 64. You may recognize her from the ABC Family show, Huge, as well as her role in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. Hayley and the Hasselhoff family have yet to comment on her alleged arrest.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Hayley will speak out about the alleged report?

