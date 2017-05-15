Harry Styles Relieved To Be Free Of The 1D ‘Pressure’: Being Solo Is The ‘Opposite’

It’s his time to shine! Harry Styles confessed that he’s relieved to be free of the One Direction pressure in his highly anticipated new film, ‘Behind The Album.’ Harry revealed that being solo is the ‘total opposite,’ and now he can find his true voice!

Harry Styles, 23, is ready to express himself to the fullest, especially now that he’s fully committed to his solo career. The One Direction crooner is so grateful for the experience of being in an ultra successful boy-band, but he’s also now prepared to show the entire world his own unique sound. During Harry’s epic new film, Behind The Album on Apple Music, he dished about how it felt to record his self-titled debut. “Jamaica was the happiest time I’ve had in a while,” he said. “It just felt like there was no pressure at all. I think coming from 5 years of pressure, it was good, but it felt like pressure. It was amazing to just go polar opposite and have absolutely none.”

The singer in no way bashed the 1D boys, but he did subtly call out Zayn Malik, 24, for his previous comments. “When you leave a band, a boy band, you feel you have to go in the complete other direction and say, ‘Don’t worry everyone, I hated it, it wasn’t me,’” Harry said about Zayn’s remarks after his shocking 1D departure in March 2015. As fans can recall, Zayn claimed that he never really wanted to be in the band, since their music wasn’t really his style.

Harry has no regrets about his rise to fame, revealing that he deeply cherishes his time spent with One Direction. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that band,” he explained. “And I don’t feel like I have to apologize for that. I never felt like I was faking it.” The singer dropped his highly anticipated album on May 12, and fans couldn’t stop listening to his catchy jams on repeat!

After starring in Dunkirk, slaying with his solo career and more, Harry continually proves that he’s a force to be reckoned with. Looking ahead, the singer is preparing for a residency on James Corden, and his highly anticipated live tour dates, so he won’t be slowing down in the least!

