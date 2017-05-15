Fat Joe & Joey Bada$$ Rock The Stage At 4th Annual Garden Of Dreams Prom

Madison Square Garden

Rappers Fat Joe and Joey Bada$$ put on the show of a lifetime for 100 special guests in New York City on May 9! The 4th annual Garden of Dreams prom went off without a hitch, and you have to get the exciting details from inside the Madison Square Garden Theater!

Fat Joe, 46, and Joey Bada$$, 22, rocked the stage at the Garden of Dreams prom in New York City on May 9! Fat Joe performed his hits, “Lean Back” and “All The Way Up”, while Joey B had the crowd jumping with his track, “Devastated”.

The Garden of Dreams foundation holds the prom every year for teens facing adversities, ages 14-18. The prom is a magical event, where teens have the chance to enjoy a night of dinner and dancing. Most importantly, teens who are facing obstacles can finally get to experience a prom, when they may have missed their first opportunity.

From the MAC glam squad to the designs by Macy’s, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY has the scoop on all of the exciting details from the prom! “The Garden of Dreams prom is a magically night that actually starts in March when all of the kids meet at a bowling alley,” the prom’s chairwoman, Damaris Lewis said. Wow!

The boys and girls were dressed to the nines for the “Dreams Around The World” theme. “Everyone had prom fittings — Macy’s dressed all of the girls and Men’s Wearhouse dressed all of the boys,” Lewis gushed. “This year, we also had Tracy Reese dress a couple of girls, which was cool.” Amazing! The girls were treated to makeup by MAC and hair by Bumble and Bumble. And, the boys were received fresh haircuts by an in-house barber.

“All of these kids come from our partner organizations. It’s 100 kids — 50 from different community organizations and 50 from our different hospital organizations,” she explained. “We get them all together and we give them a break from anything that they’re going through. It means so much to me that these kids are having fun, because they go through some things that a lot of us can’t even think are possible. They go through these things every day and they still smile every day. They inspire me.” Incredible!

While the night was all about treating the 100 girls and boys to an unforgettable experience, we have to shine a quick spotlight on Lewis, who has been a part of the event for its four years of existence. Lewis is an accomplished model, who’s previously posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, as well as a variety of fashion brands including MAC, YSL, Outdoor Voices and more. Her dedication to the Garden of Dreams organization and the girls and boys involved is truly admirable.

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite part about the Garden of Dreams prom?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.