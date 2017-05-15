Actor Ethan Embry Confesses He Battled Heroin & Pill Addiction

In a series of tweets, actor Ethan Embry revealed that he struggled to beat a nasty drug addiction but has been sober for 6 years. His shocking revelation was prompted by the news of Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordering prosecutors to harshly punish drug offenders.

Ethan Embry, 38, made the brave decision to reveal his battle with drug addiction on social media in hopes of spreading awareness. The Can’t Hardly Wait actor’s confession came on Friday, May 12, following the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was encouraging prosecutors to punish drug offenders in the harshest was possible. Ethan openly disagreed with Jeff’s demand, arguing that drug addiction is not a “criminal” problem but instead a health crisis that should be addressed differently. “Opiate OD is the leading cause of preventable death in America at 50k last year alone. It’s a health crisis not a criminal one Mr Sessions,” Ethan wrote, beginning his lengthy span of tweets on the topic.

“I was stuck in a cycle of running through a subutex script and smoking tar for about two straight years. 6 years ago today I started my kick,” Ethan shared later in the rant. When a fan asked how he was doing with his sobriety the actor wrote, “Pretty sure I’ll have today in the bag. Might even get cocky and claim I’ll be clean tomorrow. But after that its fingers crossed.” Ethan didn’t get into details on how or when his addiction started, but we’re extremely happy to hear that he has kicked the habit.

“So many people have died because they were afraid and ashamed. This memo from Sessions does nothing to address that. It only makes it worse,” Ethan further shared. He slammed Jeff by making a very valid point: if users know they will be punished so harshly by coming clean, it’s likely they won’t try. Ethan ended his lengthy Twitter span by revealing he had opened up his direct messages and encouraging others to write to him if they were in need of help. So sweet. Interestingly, Ethan currently plays an addict in the comedy Grace & Frankie.

Later, Ethan clarified that he has been sober for six years, since many mistook his original confession, thinking he was still in the midst of his addiction.

Yesterday was my sixth year sober. https://t.co/bNQwrdanwM — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) May 15, 2017

