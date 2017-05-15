Ciara Slams Haters With Mother’s Day Clip Featuring Future Jr. & Stepdad Russell Wilson

Courtesy of Instagram

After critics bashed Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson for including Ciara’s son with ex Future in a romantic Mother’s Day post that said ‘our kids,’ Ciara fired back in an epic way. Sharing an adorable video of Russell with Future Jr., the star proved she doesn’t care WHAT fans have to say about her family!

Ciara, 31, clearly had a happy Mother’s Day — despite her husband Russell Wilson, 28, getting some heat from haters for his touching tribute to her. Sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of him and Ciara at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, the NFL player wrote, “Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara.” Sweet, right? Well fans of Ciara’s ex-fiancé Future, 33, took offense because Ciara and Future’s son Future Wilburn, 2, isn’t actually Russell’s child. But Ciara most definitely put the critics in their place with a precious Instagram Story video of Russell bonding with baby Future!

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 13, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Ciara posted the video on Mother’s Day afternoon, May 14, just hours after Russell received flak from HIS post. In the clip, Future Jr. is sitting right next to stepdad Russell at a lunch table as he cutely hands his mom a red rose. “Happy Mother’s Day mom, I love you!” Future says. The youngster, who’s turning three on May 19, then smelled the rose before pretending to sneeze — SO cute right? And this is all with the Seattle Seahawks star happily watching and even sweetly prompting Future Jr. on what to say to Ciara!

But not all commenters thought Russell should have refrained from saying “our” kids when including baby Future. Fans actually thought it was the perfect thing to say! “Our Kids, Ciara’s kid an his kid, he’s actually right,” one person wrote. Another gushed, “It takes a man to accept, love, raise, and cherish another mans child. Russell Wilson has been a man since the day he courted Ciara.” Ciara and Russell welcomed their first child together on Apr. 28, a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think people totally blew Russell’s Mother’s Day message to Ciara out of proportion? Or did he actually cross a line?

