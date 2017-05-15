Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Work it, girl! Cardi B is so excited about her BET Award nominations that she’s showing off her twerking skills on Instagram. She’s up for two awards this year and she couldn’t be more thrilled!

Congrats, Cardi B, 24! The Love and Hip Hop: New York star is nominated for two BET Awards and she is incredibly stoked about it. She showed off her excitement in a video where she shouts with glee and does a little dance in her towel. Posted on Twitter on May 15, the star is hopping all around and can’t stop laughing! Check out the video below.

#PressPlay: Congratulations to #CardiB on her #BETAwards2017 nominations! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 15, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Cardi is up for two awards — Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best New Artist. This is a great time for Cardi as she’s released her two albums Gangsta B-tch Music Vol. 1 and Gangsta B-tch Music Vol. 2. And when it comes to her fans, she is always there for them. “From Gangsta B-tch Vol. 1 to Vol. 2, it took like six, seven months to put out another mixtape and my fans was just going crazy,” she told XXL Mag on May 4.

“Why would I give up on them?” she continued. “Sometimes I don’t be believing in myself. Sometimes I be feeling like I’m not where I want to be, but my fans constantly remind me like, ‘Listen, b-tch, we’re rooting for you.’ I can’t let them down.”

Cardi has also been dating Offset, 25, from the hip hop band Migos and things appear to be going swimmingly so far — at least, we hope! Her friends are worried that with his behavior, he might do something to hurt her. “Cardi B and Offset are still seeing each other, on her side it’s exclusive,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Feb 28. “With Offset, who knows. He’s a bad boy, he does what he wants. People are a little worried Cardi will get her heart broken, but she claims she can handle herself. She’s a big girl, so hopefully she knows what she’s doing with this guy.”

HollywoodLifers, are you proud of Cardi for her BET Award nominations? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.