It’s time for some Monday motivation, girls! If you want more energy, a better immune system, and glowing skin, try this recipe from a celeb trainer and nutritionist!

I feel like I’m always seeing super thin and fit girls drinking hot water with lemon in my office while I chug my Starbucks venti iced coffee. But developing a healthy morning routine is something I want to do, so I enlisted the help of modelFIT founder Vanessa Packer. She told me: “In addition to founding modelFIT, I’m also a certified holistic nutritionist, and I can attest that fitness and nutrition absolutely go hand in hand. For breakfast, I love green juices, smoothies, acai bowls, or fresh fruit. I like to start my day on the lighter side. For lunch, I usually eat raw salads and simply prepared fish or a grain bowl with a bunch of veggies; sometimes raw vegetable noodles. For dinner, I always have a big, leafy green salad followed by a protein and veggies, or a grain bowl with veggies.”

She continued: “Above all, I like to always start my day with warm water with lemon, alkaline water, or my Ayurvedic Chakra tonic.”

Here’s the recipe:

“Ayurvedic Chakra Tonic Featuring Ginger and Tumeric — ginger is known to be a natural immune booster, which helps to ward against cold and flu season. It also helps to naturally boost digestive enzymes in the gut for proper digestion. Tumeric is known as a very powerful anti-inflammatory, so incorporating this whenever possible can make a difference in the way you look and feel. I also like to add cinnamon to this tonic for its warming qualities. I believe that both herbs help enhance the natural glow of your skin.

1 Tablespoon sliced fresh tumeric

1 Tablespoon sliced fresh ginger

Grated fresh cinnamon

1 cup of hot water

Let it steep…

Optional: Steamed almond milk or raw honey to taste”

modelFIT is an amazing fitness studio that ISN’T just for models, in fact, the name comes from “model of fitness.” Karlie Kloss, Chrissy Teigen and hairstylist Jen Atkin are all fans of the studio!

HollywoodLifers, how do you start your morning? Would you try this breakfast detox drink?

