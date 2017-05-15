Blake Shelton Showers Gwen Stefani With ‘Flowers, Chocolates & Affection’ On Mother’s Day

REX/Shutterstock

Blake Shelton may not be married to Gwen Stefani, or share a child with her, but that didn’t stop him from honoring her on Mother’s Day. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY what Blake did to show Gwen he cared on May 14.

“Blake [Shelton] spoiled Gwen [Stefani] during a sweet romantic Mother’s Day weekend,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of what the singer did for his love on May 14. “He showered her with flowers, chocolate and affection. Blake and her kids got together to surprise Gwen with breakfast in bed. They made her pancakes and pampered her the entire weekend. Gwen was surprised, overwhelmed and loving every minute of her awesome Mother’s Day with her kids and her man. She thought it was perfect.”

OMG, we cannot believe how cute that Mother’s Day sounds! Blake, 40, truly seems to love Gwen, 47, otherwise why would he go the extra mile to make sure she has a great day, even though she isn’t actually the mother of his child! Of course, Blake has proven to be so close with Gwen’s little boys — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — that it’s no wonder he felt comfortable enlisting them in his plan to pamper their mama all weekend.

While Blake and Gwen may not have any children together (yet!) and rumors are still swirling about when the “Came Here To Forget” singer plans to get down on one knee, there is nothing that says he can’t celebrate his lovely lady on a day that is meant to honor the best mamas you know. Obviously, in Blake’s case that is his fellow Voice judge. And who knows, maybe one day soon they will have a baby of their own running around with Gwen’s boys!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of how Blake celebrated Gwen on Mother’s Day? Do you think it’s sweet he rounded up her boys to help him carry out his plans? Give us all your thoughts below!

