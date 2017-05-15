Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell: 5 Warning Signs We Missed Before Their Split

REX/Shutterstock

Although Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell shocked the world with their split news on May 15, was it really that shocking? Or, was this in front of our eyes since their ‘Bachelor’ days. Check out the 5 red flags you may have missed before their breakup!

Ben Higgins, 29, and Lauren Bushnell’s, 27, decided to go their separate ways. The pair announced their split in a joint statement on May 15, and it got me thinking. Did we see this coming? Have the warning signs been there this entire time? Check out the 5 red flags that I’ve come up with and let me know what YOU think in the comments below!

1. The Bachelor Finale.

Yes, I’m going back this far. The first warning sign came about at the end of season 20 — You know, when Ben told both Lauren and JoJo Fletcher, 26, that he loved them. In fact, it was so odd, that Ben became the first Bachelor in the franchise’s history to ever tell two of the final women that he loved them.

In case you forgot: During the season 20 finale, Lauren’s last date was kind of awkward. She was hesitant and slow to admit her feelings. And, Ben was hesitant about her because he had never been through any rough times with her. Therefore, he wasn’t sure how they’d cope with real life [which was a hint inside a hint; because, they had a hard time with real life after the proposal, which I’ll get to]. Then, JoJo’s date went incredible! So, when it came down to picking the ring, Ben still wasn’t sure who he wanted to choose. Come on, now.

2. Couple’s counseling.

In early Oct. 2016, Ben and Lauren admitted that they had gone through couple’s counseling. Now, let me clear this up now: There is absolutely nothing wrong with seeking guidance and advice to help your relationship. But, it their timing seemed so odd. The couple’s admission just through some fans for a loop since they had only been together for a few months [at the time].

3. Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After… kind of.

Ben and Lauren’s Freeform show [which premiered on Oct. 11, 2016] was supposed to be about their life after The Bachelor. Fans expected to see a happy couple who was finally ready to enjoy their lives together, since they had to be separated for the show. Now, I’m not saying everything has to be perfect, BUT it was sort of the honeymoon stage. So, if things were that bad then… then that was a major red flag. Needless to say, the pair were at odds almost the entire season, while they tried to live in the real world as a couple. In the end, Ben called off their wedding due to “issues” that they had. He was concerned that they didn’t know each other enough and that Lauren was fast-tracking their wedding. And, I also have to note that Lauren was oddly jealous of JoJo and Ben’s friendship during the show.

4. Lauren’s ringless outing.

On Jan. 19 Lauren spent a girls’ weekend in Nashville without Ben. Her solo trip ruffled some fans’ feathers, which sparked the split speculation. Then, on Feb. 1 she caused a another fan frenzy when she took to her Instagram story to post some fun snaps. However, fans instantly noticed that Lauren wasn’t wearing her massive Neil Lane diamond engagement ring. The ring was also missing in another post on her page.

Not to mention, when she rang in her 27th birthday at the Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita Mexico on Feb. 2, Ben was noticeably missing from the trip. Lauren’s family accompanied her to Mexico and she later admitted [on Instagram] that Ben wasn’t present. Although Ben immediately shot down all of the split rumors, we never got an explanation as to where her ring was… just saying.

5. That time Lauren told the world that she and Ben had a “rocky” relationship… on his birthday.

On Ben’s 29th birthday [March 23, 2017], Lauren posted a bitter sweet Instagram message to her then, fiancé. “Happy birthday babe!!!!!” she captioned a happy photo of the couple. “I’m so thankful for this life together. Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face. You deserve the world, especially today”. Hmm. Not exactly the “happy birthday” I’d want.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked by Ben and Lauren’s split? Did you see it coming?

