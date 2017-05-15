Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Break Up — ‘The Bachelor’ Couple Officially Split

REX/Shutterstock

Another ‘Bachelor’ pair bites the dust. Lauren Bushnell, 27, and Ben Higgins, 29, have decided to end their relationship. The pair got engaged on Ben’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ in 2016.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell told People magazine in a statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.” We saw the two get engaged during Ben’s season of The Bachelor and there was a ton of controversy circling it — for the first time in the franchise’s history, he had told both Lauren and runner up JoJo Fletcher, that he loved them. However, he and Lauren made it work, and moved to Denver together after the season wrapped.

They did have a rocky relationship that we saw play out on their spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Every After?, where he told her he didn’t want to get married right away; he wanted to focus on just getting to know each other. They also just hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings on May 7, and we caught up with them ahead of it — and they seemed happier than ever.

“Life is busy, but busy in a way that’s more fulfilling,” Ben told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We’re always [wedding] planning and there’s always moments where we will see something or pick something out or talk about it. It is a new year and it’s not that it’s just a new year for us, but it’s a new chapter, where life has slowed down a bit. Our relationship is able to be ours and not everyone else’s or a television show’s. All of that is really good preparation for that commitment and for that wedding.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked about the split?

