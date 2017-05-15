Ashley Graham’s Bedazzled Manicure — How To Get The Look For Prom

Courtesy of Instagram

Ashley Graham was the hostess with the mostess at the Miss USA contest on May 14th & we loved her look from head-to-toe. It was her manicure that stole the show & you can recreate for Prom, right here!

We are obsessing over Ashley Graham’s, 29, bedazzled manicure at the Miss USA competition on May 14th. Ashley was the backstage correspondent and co-host, so of course she had to look amazing, and we loved her entire look. Not only did we love Ashley’s hair, makeup, and dress — it was her mani that we’re freaking out over. She rocked a Red Carpet Manicure crystal-encrusted manicure by celebrity manicurist, Mar Y Soul, and you can get her look right here!

We loved that Ashley’s nails were nude and subtle but then covered in crystals by her cuticles. It is the perfect mix of subtle but glam. If you want to get Ashley’s glam mani, you can get the exact one without breaking the bank! To create the look, Mar Y Soul used:

1. Red Carpet Manicure 3-Step LED Gel Polish in Fake Bake.

2. A nude beige ($10 at Ulta), to create a skin-flattering manicure.

3. Then added just the right amount of sparkle by encrusting each one of Ashley’s nails at the cuticle with Swarovski crystals from Red Carpet Manicure’s Flawless Nail Art Kit ($10 at Redcarpetmanicure.com).

It’s as simple as that! What did you guys think of Ashley’s glam manicure — will you try it out for Prom? VOTE above and click here to see more sexy pics of Ashley!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.