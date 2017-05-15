Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Will they draft a boy or girl? In the sweetest football-themed announcement ever, Antonio Cromartie’s wife Terricka revealed she was pregnant with their sixth child on May 14 — making him the father of 14! Check out her cute baby bump!

Congratulations are in order! Free-agent cornerback Antonio Cromartie, 33, and his wife Terricka Cromartie are officially expecting a bundle of joy, sharing the exciting news via social media on Mother’s Day. Taking to Instagram on May 14, his leading lady shared a glowing photo of her growing baby bump with pink and blue hand prints painted on. “In the up an coming CROMARTIE DRAFT of 2017, with the 6th OverAll Pick. Will the Cromartie’s Draft a Boy or a Girl. J6 coming soon #6months #25weeks #boyorgirl💗💙 #3girls2boys #sexunknown #j6,” she captioned her announcement. This marks the happy couple’s sixth child and his 14th in total!

Even though Antonio had a vasectomy, the lovebirds welcomed twins in May last year, so their family keeps on expanding. She is reportedly 25 weeks pregnant and the sex of her baby has yet to be revealed. Terricka had quite a story to tell when she unexpectedly found out she was expecting two of the former NY Jets star’s children after his procedure. “I didn’t even tell Antonio right away because I didn’t think it was possible,” she revealed to Us Weekly. “I was going back and forth how it could even happen. In my head we were good to go, we were having free sex!”

Despite being shocked over her first pregnancy with twins, Terricka revealed that Antonio said it was “God’s will,” making him even more excited about the surprise. The happy couple tied the knot in Nov. 2008. Antonio also has eight other children from 7 previous relationships. Terricka dished how she does find herself getting heat from haters about her husband having so many kids, but that doesn’t change her mind at all. She responded, “all my children are blessings.”

