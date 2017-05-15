Backgrid

Angelina Jolie is one lucky mama! Even though she has six kids, the actress spent her Mother’s Day evening with just 13-year-old Pax. The pair had a sweet night out in L.A. and she looked stunning on their dinner date.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, the second oldest child of Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, showered his mother with love on Mother’s Day May 14. The teenager and his famous mom where photographed leaving dinner together at Tao Asian Bistro in Los Angeles, with Pax’s five brothers and sisters nowhere in sight. Angie looked gorgeous for the evening out, showing off her slim figure in a black dress with sheer sleeves and neckline, with her hair pulled back in a half ponytail and makeup kept natural and to a minimum. Pax was a bit more casual for the outing, but we love that he made sure to spend time with his stunning mom on this special day.

It’s unclear where the rest of the kids were, but as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Mother’s Day is always a big deal in the Jolie-Pitt home. “The kids make her mother cards, gifts, bring her breakfast in bed and spoil her all day long,” our source explained. However, with Brad not living with the family anymore after his and Angelina’s split last September, some traditions could’ve changed based on the new family dynamic.

Although things were very tense between the A-list exes after Angie filed for divorce, they’ve come a long way, and are doing better at communicating for the sake of the kids in recent months. There’s even rumors that the pair are ‘reconnecting’ and could possibly even get back together at some point! Oh, how things can change…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angelina only celebrating Mother’s Day with Pax?

