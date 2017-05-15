Alex Rodriguez Snubs Derek Jeter? He Skips Number Retirement Ceremony For JLo Date

Rex/Shutterstock

It was Derek Jeter’s big night and his former teammate, Alex Rodriguez, was nowhere to be found. As the New York Yankees retired Jeter’s number on May 14, A-Rod was busy having dinner with Jennifer Lopez – at a restaurant in New York City! What gives, Alex?

Is this a case of poor scheduling or is something shady going on? On the night that saw Derek Jeter, 42, become just the 22nd New York Yankee in history to have his number retired, Alex Rodriquez, 41, was not there to celebrate. Though he said ahead of time that he would miss the May 14 event to spend Mother’s Day in Miami, A-Rod was spotted in Manhattan that evening. Instead of hailing a cab or jumping on the 4-train to Yankee Stadium, Derek’s former teammate decided to head to Nobu with the gorgeous Jennifer Lopez, 47, around his arm. Uh-oh. Did Derek play hooky to get out of going?

Well, not entirely. Alex did spend Mother’s Day in Miami with his family (including his mom) his rep tells TMZ. When all the Mother’s Day festivities were done, he hopped on a plane, arriving in NYC at 6:00 PM ET (as he works as a sports analysis for Fox Sports in the Big Apple.) A-Rod went straight to Jennifer’s for the dinner, his rep tells TMZ, though the news site notes that Derek’s retirement ceremony happened around 7:00 PM ET. Meaning that A-Rod could have easily made it.

Hmmm. It seems a bit shady, though A-Rod did heap tons of praise on his fellow Yankee ahead of the ceremony. “Derek, congrats to you and your family,” he said in a Fox Sports video, per Sports Illustrated. “What a tremendous honor, what a great career – long overdue. Probably should have done this after your second or third championship. As everybody knows, Yankee Stadium is the house that Derek Jeter built. A tremendous honor and I hope you enjoy your day.”

Game recognize game 💯@AROD congratulates Derek Jeter on the day of his jersey retirement at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/EsAo0zec0S — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 14, 2017

Perhaps there really is a feud between these Yankees icons? Both Derek and Alex sidestepped questions about any possible bad blood in an awkward May 2 interview. A-Rod said that any alleged feud was “History Channel” stuff, while Derek seemed to brush off that their beef was squashed “years ago.” Well, here’s hoping that beef is long dead, because A-Rod picking JLo over his Yankee bro seems highly suspicious.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think A-Rod snubbed Derek? Or do you think these two have an understanding?

