Kara McCullough: Miss District Of Columbia Crowned Winner Of Miss USA 2017

Congratulations are in order, as Kara McCullough was just crowned Miss USA 2017! 51 women vied for the title during this decades old event, but only one could come out the winner, and that was Miss District Of Columbia.

Your new Miss USA is… Miss District Of Columbia, Kara McCullough!! Despite giving a controversial answer to a question about health care during the pageant on May 14, Kara was crowned the winner of Miss USA! She went through a grueling process to obtain that title, so we have to say she definitely deserves the win. To see how happy she was by the announcement of her win, watch the video below!

Back to back, queen to queen. DC is your #MissUSA 2017. pic.twitter.com/9NDY48ms4P — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Miss Minnesota was the second runner-up and Miss New Jersey was runner-up for the title.

Interestingly, five women, who immigrated to the U.S. at a young age and now are citizens, competed in the pageant this year. The women from Florida, North Dakota, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey told The Associated Press they faced many challenges and opportunities as immigrants. Linnette De Los Santos, who emigrated with her family from the Dominican Republic when she was 5, said, “As Miss USA, I would love to be able to be that inspiration for our immigrant community. If I would have stopped following my dreams and working hard towards what I wanted, I wouldn’t be sitting here as Miss Florida USA or in law school ready to become an immigration attorney.”

The show, which was hosted by Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J, aired live from Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Furthermore, Pitbull and CMA Award winner Brett Eldredge performed. Last year, District of Columbia’s Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA. And this year’s winner — Miss District of Columbia (AGAIN!) — will go on to compete in the Miss Universe contest. Click here to see more pics from this year’s Miss USA pageant.

