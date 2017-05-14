Kara McCullough: Everything You Need To Know About Miss USA 2017

Here she is… Miss USA 2017! Kara McCullough has been crowned, and now HollywoodLife.com is filling you in on everything you need to know about her!

1.) Kara McCullough Is The Second Miss USA From Washington DC In A Row

Coincidence? Maybe! Kara McCullough, 25, may be starting a trend of Miss USA’s from Washington D.C. The 2017 winner is the second Miss USA in a row from the District of Columbia, following in the footsteps of Deshauna Barber, 27. Before Deshauna, a Miss USA from Washington D.C. had not been crowned since 2002’s Shauntay Hinton.

2.) Kara’s Day Job? She’s A Scientist

Yeah, no big deal, the winner of 2017’s Miss USA Competition is just a genius! That’s right, Kara is a physical scientist, and when she’s not being crowned as a pageant queen she’s working at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

3.) Kara Proudly Wore Her Hair Natural Throughout The Competition

“With the paradigm shift of the competition, formerly a pageant, now a competition, we are highlighting aspects of a modern woman,” Kara told Refinery29 when asked why she opted against having her hair blown out or done for the big night. “I decided to embrace what makes me feel comfortable and what makes me feel the best and brightest on stage, but also embrace what other people can relate to,” she further explained. “That typical, traditional sleek hair with a big tease, not to say it’s gone out the window, but it’s transitioning a lot.”

4.) She Works With Children To Make Science Fun

As a scientist, Kara has started her very own outreach program called Science Exploration for Kids. As shown during the 2017 Miss USA Competition, Kara goes to schools and works with children on special projects that highlight how exciting science can be. Kara also likes to tutor the children in science, which she hopes will encourage them to focus on the importance of their education as they continue to grow.

5.) Kara’s Got Brains, Beauty & She Likes To Cook

Hungry after a long night of watching Miss USA? Have no fear, the crowned winner is here! It turns out that when she’s not too busy competing for crowns, being a scientist for the government or working with children, Kara likes to cook. Her food genre of choice? Italian, which might have something to do with the fact she was born in Naples, Italy.

