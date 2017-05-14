San Antonio Spurs Vs. Golden State Warriors Game 1: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

We’ve got our dream match-up in the NBA Western Conference finals with the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Golden State Warriors. Here’s your way to watch the action via live stream when the game tips off at 3:30pm EST on May 14.

All season long the two best teams in the NBA Western Conference were the league leading Golden State Warriors followed closely by the San Antonio Spurs. It’s only right that they’re going at it for the conference title and this series is going to be EPIC! Steph Curry and his dream team have had nearly a week off after sweeping the Utah Jazz 4-0, so they’re going to be well rested and ready to go. The Spurs however had a bruising semi-final series against the Houston Rockets where they lost their two best players to injuries. Tony Parker, 34, is out for good after rupturing his left quadriceps tendon in game two, while Kawhi Leonard, 25, suffered an ankle injury in game five that kept him out of their 114-75 crushing of the Rockets in game six on May 11.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich announced before game six that Kawhi wouldn’t play, adding that it wasn’t the superstar’s decision to sit out. Rather, they wanted him to have more time to heal in case they needed him for a game seven and more importantly, if they met up with the Warriors in the conference finals. According to ESPN.com‘s Michael C. Wright, he will likely return for the Golden State opener.

The Warriors big five of Steph, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala is completely unstoppable and have proved that throughout the playoffs. They are undefeated after sweeping the Portland Trailblazers and Utah Jazz and are heavily favored over the Spurs. They finished the regular season with the league’s best record of 67-15 and are looking for their second NBA title in three years, winning the trophy in 2015 but losing in the finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. We’re looking at the likely possibility of the two powerhouses meeting up again in the 2017 championship, and the Warriors are just one series away from making that happen.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Spurs or the Warriors?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.