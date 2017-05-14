Nashville Predators Vs. Anaheim Ducks Game 2 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s on! The Nashville Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks in game two of the NHL’s Western Conference finals and it should be epic. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream on May 14 at 7:30pm EST.

What a contest! The Anaheim Ducks have home ice advantage once again as they take on the Nashville Predators in game two of the NHL Western Conference finals. The quackers are looking for redemption after the Preds knocked them out of the first round of the 2016 NHL playoffs in seven games. Now they’re both playing for a chance at the Stanley Cup so everything is on the line for each team. Nashville wants it SO MUCH as this is their first time they’ve made it all the way to the conference finals and would love nothing more than to take the famous trophy back to Music City. It’s been 10 years since the Ducks won their first and only Stanley Cup so they’d love nothing more than a chance to add another championship banner to the Honda Center’s rafters.

Game one was quite a battle, going into overtime after a 2-2 tie. Each team had first period goals, while the Ducks went ahead in the second before Nashville tied things up in the third period. James Neal put up the go-ahead score for the Predators as they took game one on the road. The winner of the series will meet the victor of the Eastern Conference finals, which is underway between the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Ducks or the Predators?

