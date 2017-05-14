Miss USA Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Pageant Online

Courtesy of Miss Universe

Beauty, grace and class! The 66th Miss USA 2017 pageant airs May 14, and 51 women are competing for the crown. From the evening gown category to the final question round, don’t miss a second of the action. Watch the live stream at 8 pm ET!

The 2017 Miss USA Pageant is finally here! There are 51 women competing for the prestigious title and crown on Sunday, May 14. Each beauty will be gracing the stage at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. All 50 states and the District of Columbia are represented. Ranging from the evening gown to swimsuit category, the ladies will have several chances to express themselves, especially in the Final Look and Final Question round.

Miss USA will air live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. With Julianne Hough and Terrence J. serving as this year’s hosts, fans can look forward to plenty of amazing surprises! Ashley Graham will also be taking on hosting duties, talking to several of the talented ladies backstage. The show will even feature a jaw-dropping performance by Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE, Pitbull and Brett Eldridge, so it’s going to be out of this world! Sitting at the judges table will be Halima Aden, Carson Kressley, Brook Lee, Nancy Lublin, Jeannie Mai and Janet Mock.

The hour-long event will end with Miss USA 2016 Deshauana Barber crowning her successor, always making for a very emotional moment! Aside from the unforgettable accomplishment, the winner will also have the opportunity to represent the United States at Miss Universe 2017 later this year. Fans can help their favorite contestant advance to the finals by voting!

The goal of the Miss Universe Organization is to help women feel like the amazing queens they are. “Self-confidence is the key,” the MSO website reads. “Every woman should have the confidence to stand up in any situation and declare, ‘I am secure and that’s what makes me beautiful!'” They all prove that with hard work and dedication, any dream is possible.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should win the crown? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.