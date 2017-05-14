Wango Tango 2017: Miley Cyrus & More Dazzle With Epic Performances At Music Festival

REX/Shutterstock

Some of the most popular singers of our generation gathered together to perform at Wango Tango 2017 on May 13 in Los Angeles. While stars like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys treated us to their stunning vocals, others were just along for the ride at the annual KIIS-FM festival!

Well, KIIS-FM certainly know’s how to throw a festival! The radio station’s annual Wango Tango concert took place on May 13, and everyone who is anyone was there to either hop on stage or just soak in all the fun. While singers like Aaron Carter and Noah Cyrus pumped up the crowd during the show’s Daytime Village, headliners like Katy Perry (singing her latest track “Bon Appetit”), Maroon 5 and the Backstreet Boys brought the house down with their epic performances.

#MileyCyrus just performed #MALIBU 🌊 for the first time EVER at #WangoTango ☀️🎶🍉🌼 A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm) on May 13, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

As a special treat, Miley Cyrus, took to the stage to perform her new hit “Malibu” live for the first time EVER. Of course she totally slayed the performance (duh) and then she and little sis Noah pulled mom Tish Cyrus up on stage to give her a humongous cake and serenade her with “Happy Birthday.” So sweet!

Other guests who made surprise performances or just chilled among the common folk included, Camila Cabello, Drake Bell, Niall Horan, Hailee Steinfeld, Liam Payne, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Holt and Julia Michaels.

Stars who just skyrocketed to fame this year also came to party, including the Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios and the adorable kids from the new hit show This Is Us — Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Lonnie Chavis.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the line-up at this year’s Wango Tango festival? Were you impressed? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.