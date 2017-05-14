Khloe & Tristan Getting Engaged? He Promises Big Surprise If They Win NBA Championship

Courtesy of Instagram

Are wedding bells ringing? If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Championship, Tristan Thompson has a ‘big surprise’ in store for Khloe Kardashian! Even though he’s been focused on the game, he’s crazy about her. Here’s our EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Tristan Thompson, 26, has been keeping his eye on the prize as his team sails through the playoffs. To make matters even better, his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 32, has remained right by his side, cheering him on along the way. When it’s all over, Tristan has big plans to celebrate! “Tristan and Khloe can’t wait until they have more quality time together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan promises big things if they win the championship! He is going to take all that focus and put it squarely on Khloe. He’s going to smother her with attention and affection and she can’t wait. He also promises to whisk her away on a romantic vacation to Hawaii or the Caribbean. Their friends are even buzzing he might propose.”

“The last thing she wants is to be a distraction so she’s giving him space,” our insider explained. “Still it can be hard when they go days without seeing each other. Khloe and Tristan are definitely spending less time together than they had been, but it’s just because Tristan is completely focused on winning the NBA championship. When the Cavs aren’t playing he’s practicing or in the weight room with his teammates. They are on a mission and Khloe gets that.”

The reality star was spotted cheering her beau on from the stands on May 3, so clearly she loves to support her man! The Cavs dominated the Toronto Raptors, ending with a final score of 125-103 in game two of their NBA semifinal series. Khloe was even having a blast bonding with Tristan’s brother Dishawn, and they were seen playing with hilarious Snapchat filters.

Khloe has spent all season long cheering on Tristan in Cleveland and she tries to be there as much as possible for his playoff games. Finally putting split rumors to rest, the reality star let the world know they were going strong with a sweet message on May 1. She shared a hunky Snapchat photo of him doing a post-game interview with the caption, “Hi handsome.” Too cute!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan will pop the question soon or in the future? Tell us!

