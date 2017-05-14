Travis Scott Arrested & Whisked Away In Cuffs After ‘Inciting Riot’ — Kylie Freaking Out?

REX/Shutterstock

Travis Scott got taken away in handcuffs on Saturday, May 13 in Rogers, Arkansas! The rapper was arrested for inciting a riot during his concert! Did Kylie Jenner see the whole thing go down?

Travis Scott, 25, got into some serious trouble on Saturday, May 13. The rapper was reportedly arrested and booked in Rogers, Arkansas for inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct, according to TMZ. Police were reportedly waiting for him right off stage as soon as he wrapped his concert! Travis was reportedly released without bail. His new lady Kylie Jenner, 19, was reportedly not there to see the insane moment. She has got to be so upset!

A Rogers Police Department spokesperson told HollywoodLife.com:

“A 25-year-old male was arrested following a concert on the night of Saturday May 13, and charged with disorderly conduct, inciting a riot, and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was booked and released without bail at around 11.30 pm. We have no further comment at this time.” This was not Travis’s first run in with the law. He got arrested in 2015 for telling crowds during his Lollapalooza show to “rush the stage.” Travis also apparently was telling fans to “jump from balconies” at a recent concert he had in New York City. Travis definitely has always loved getting his audiences super wild and crazy!

Besides his legal troubles, Travis reportedly has got some major issues with Tyga’s diss track. He has started dating the 27 year-old rapper’s ex Kylie so there’s bound to be bad blood. “Travis thinks Tyga’s diss track is just pathetic,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “He thinks it shows how desperate and butt sore he is. Travis actually loves that Tyga’s hurting over Kylie, and that she’s HIS woman now. It’s pretty pitiful that her ex isn’t able to just let it go. The best man won, and Tyga needs to man up, accept that, and move on,” the insider said. Tyga’s new track definitely caught people’s attentions. He rapped about a “super star” who would crawl back to him even if her legs were cut off! Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked Travis got arrested? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

