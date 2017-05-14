Tottenham Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Chelsea has already clinched the Premier League title, but for Manchester United and Tottenham, the season is far from over. United fights the Spurs in hopes of a top four finish on May 14 at 11:30 AM ET. Tune in to see what goes down!

With Chelsea’s win over West Brom on May 12, the Blues secured the Premiership for the 2016-17 season, breaking the hearts of Tottenham Hotspur supporters who hoped their team could somehow snatch the title away from Chelsea. Yet, while it’s not to be, Tottenham will still give its all to finish the season on a high note. For Manchester United, it’s all about the Top Four, as a strong finish will secure their spot in next season’s Champions League. So, while the title is not on the line, expect these two to treat this match as if it were for all the marbles.

For the Spurs, the emotions will be at an all-time high anyway. This will be the final home game of the season and the final game played at White Hart Lane. After 118 years at the stadium, the Spurs’ stadium will be torn down, as a new stadium will be built in its place. While the construction is underway, the Spurs will play its home matches at Wembley Stadium. So, not only do the Spurs have to say good-bye to their Premier League title dreams, they have to bid farewell to their beloved ground.

“Because I am a very sensitive person and so emotional, it will be difficult not to cry,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, 45, said ahead of this match, according to the Daily Express. “You always suffer with the people and it will be so emotional [for this match.] For the fans it means a lot but in the same way – I don’t want to be wrong – I think our fans are so excited to welcome the new stadium too.”

Manchester United might be a bit emotional for this match but not in a maudlin, sentimental way. They’re currently one point behind fifth-place Arsenal and four points behind fourth place Manchester City. If they can win their last three matches against Tottenham, Southampton and Crystal Palace, they may be able to get past the Gunners and City. Even if they don’t, they face Ajax in the Europa League final on May 24 (and the winner also qualifies for the Champions League.)

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.