‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons & Todd Spiewak Tie The Knot After 14 Years Together

This is fantastic news! ‘Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons and his longtime love Todd Spiewak wed on May 13 in a totally romantic ceremony at the ultra glamorous Rainbow Room in New York City and the details of their nuptials are giving us all the feels!

The 44-year-old Hidden Figures star proved just how sweet he is on the graphic designer last November when they celebrated their most recent anniversary.

“I met this guy… 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” he gushed in the caption of an Instagram post that showed the two enjoying a karaoke session many moons ago. “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke,” Jim continued. “Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary.”

Jim came out in May 2012 after a profile in the New York Times nonchalantly described the actor as “gay and in a 10-year relationship.” After that, Jim slowly started to talk more about his romantic relationship with Todd.

Jim fully expressed his love for Todd for all the world to see during his 2013 Emmy Awards acceptance speech, when he finished by saying, “To my favorite person on the planet, Todd Spiewak.”

The following year, daytime talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres asked him if the couple had plans to wed any time soon to which Jim replied that they weren’t in a hurry. “I feel like I haven’t been enthusiastic enough about it and now I feel like I’m a loser for the cause,” he said.

