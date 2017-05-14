Tiny Has Men Lining Up To Date Her After T.I. Split — ‘She Loves The Flirting & Attention’

Courtesy of Instagram

Tiny is single and ready to mingle! She’s not letting her split from T.I. keep her down, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Is she ready to jump right into another relationship?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, has reportedly ready to get back out on the dating scene! She “has no shortage of men interested in her, and she’s flirting up a storm,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Tiny reportedly has realized she needs some time to herself after her heartbreaking split from T.I., 36. “She really doesn’t want to jump into something serious again right now,” the insider said. “She wants to get her head together and make sure she has all her baggage in check before she takes the plunge again.”

Tiny has had a lot of stuff going on between the divorce and still raising her kids. “Tiny is totally focused on the kids, and making sure they get through this change with the minimum amount of damage,” the source said. The potential dates have reportedly lifted Tiny’s spirits though and given her something to look forward to. “Right now she’s enjoying all the flirting and attention, and when she’s ready she’s going to have a selection of hot guys waiting,” the insider told us.

Tiny has reportedly still been hurting over how fast T.I. has moved on with Bernice Burgos. “Tiny is trying to use her pain as a reminder of why she had no choice but to end things,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “She’s praying and leaning on God and trying to take the higher road. But, she’s angry too. She’s hurting and a part of her wants to hurt T.I. right back and give him a taste of his own medicine,” the insider told us.

